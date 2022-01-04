Janet Jackson Breaks Silence on Michael Jackson’s Child Abuse Allegations

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Janet Jackson has broken her silence on the child molestation allegations against her late brother Michael Jackson.

Janet discusses the issue in the latest trailer for Janet, a two-night documentary set to air on Lifetime and A&E on Jan. 28th, when she is asked if the allegations against Michael have had an impact on her career.

“Mother, how do you feel talking about Mike?” Janet asked her mother Katherine Jackson in the trailer.

“I can’t,” Katherine replied

Janet addresses the allegations herself later in the trailer, saying, “There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name.”

Someone can be heard asking Janet if the claims against Michael have affected her career-wise, prompting her to say, “Yeah, guilty by association — I guess that’s what they call it, right?”

“They build you up, and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” she added in the trailer. The trailer also highlights the way the media treated her following her 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, during which she had a wardrobe malfunction that briefly exposed her breast. Janet was even banned from the Grammy Awards following the mishap, yet Timberlake remained unscathed. During the trailer, Janet is told that Timberlake and his team had been attempting to contact her regarding a Super Bowl performance, likely meaning he invited her to perform again with him in 2018. Janet did not join Timberlake that night, meaning the documentary may shed some light on why she skipped the big event this time. Watch above, via YouTube.

