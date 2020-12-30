Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings apologized on Wednesday afternoon for past “unartful and insensitive” tweets.

Jennings went on to take responsibility for his tweets, stating that he “screwed up” and is now “truly sorry.”

“Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I’ve definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head, and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen,” Jennings stated in a Twitter thread. “In the past, I’d usually leave bad tweets up just so they could be dunked on.”

“At least that way they could lead to smart replies and even advocacy. Deleting them felt like whitewashing a mistake,” he added.

In the past, I’d usually leave bad tweets up just so they could be dunked on. At least that way they could lead to smart replies and even advocacy. Deleting them felt like whitewashing a mistake. 2/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

“But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I’ve ever posted here. Not at all!” the Jeopardy! star continued. “Sometimes I said dumb things in a dumb way, and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended.”

Jennings then offered an apology to anyone he’s hurt with his tweets.

“It wasn’t my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn’t matter: I screwed up, and I’m truly sorry,” Jennings stated.

Sometimes I said dumb things in a dumb way and I want to apologize to people who were (rightfully!) offended. It wasn’t my intention to hurt anyone, but that doesn’t matter: I screwed up, and I’m truly sorry. 4/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we should be kinder to one another. I look forward to heading into 2021 with that in mind. 5/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

Jennings, who is currently a fill-in host for Jeopardy!, following the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek, previously apologized over an offensive wheelchair joke and has also mocked President Donald Trump’s son Barron on Twitter.

The iconic Jeopardy! player remains a top pick to replace Trebek as the new permanent host of the primetime game show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]