There is arguably no one in television who as was universally beloved as Alex Trebek. Millions oF Americans watched him on Jeopardy! for decades and is considered by many the best game show host of all time for good reason.

As news of his passing broke on Sunday, tributes flooded in from those who knew him and those who grew up watching him, remembering what a good and decent man he was and how funny he could be at times. Trebek appeared as himself in a number of movies and TV shows over the years, and even famously appeared on SNL’s Celebrity Jeopardy for Will Ferrell’s final show as a regular cast member.

People have been sharing some of Trebek’s best moments, from touching moments of guests showing their love and appreciation to the hilarious times he read aloud rap lyrics and tweaked contestants a bit.

“We love you, Alex.” RIP to the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bZUvzVt0Et — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 8, 2020

Jeopardy contestant Burt Thakur to Alex Trebek: “I learned English because of you. My grandfather who raised me…I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day.” Alex Trebek will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/WGn4j78QPI — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek + rap category was such a great night ❤️pic.twitter.com/D0ftzUfDW8 — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 8, 2020

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80. He gave us some incredible memories of the years. (via Sony Pictures Television) pic.twitter.com/QoxJ3zZIG9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2020

Forever the funniest Alex Trebek moment pic.twitter.com/I8YEHsudOF — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 8, 2020

You can see some of the many, many tributes to Trebek on social media below:

Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it. And he was an underrated rapper: pic.twitter.com/ybvp7RlvjH — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

"Hockey is in our blood" Alex Trebek; purely Canadian. 🎥; @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/OLlDSLgmvJ — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) November 8, 2020

I could theoretically calculate the number of hours my family has spent watching Alex Trebek over many years. But the joy he has brought us is impossible to measure. https://t.co/SisXim5f1I — Mo Rocca (@MoRocca) November 8, 2020

Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 8, 2020

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛 pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcs — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 8, 2020

Thank you, Alex Trebek. Elwood City misses you already ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dow9oLvFq1 — Arthur Read (@arthurpbs) November 8, 2020

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020

One thing we can all agree on is how loved Alex Trebek was. He will be remembered for his kindness, and being a warrior in his fight battling cancer. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 8, 2020

This must be what is was like to be a ball player when Babe Ruth or Jackie Robinson died. The greatest quiz show host ever, never to be equaled. RIP, Alex Trebek. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) November 8, 2020

Had the best time talking with Alex Trebek a few years back about the time he tripped on hash brownies for days, when a woman broke into his hotel room, and much more. Was as pleasant as you’d imagine. RIP. https://t.co/05JNCHD3ML — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me …… condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/3zMFAmpAXT — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 8, 2020

Just heard this sad news. Alex was such a kind man. He was truly a blessing to the world. #ripalextrebek https://t.co/CR4Raj7jhO — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) November 8, 2020

