comScore

Tributes Flood In for Alex Trebek: ‘A Blessing to the World’

By Josh FeldmanNov 8th, 2020, 2:11 pm

There is arguably no one in television who as was universally beloved as Alex Trebek. Millions oF Americans watched him on Jeopardy! for decades and is considered by many the best game show host of all time for good reason.

As news of his passing broke on Sunday, tributes flooded in from those who knew him and those who grew up watching him, remembering what a good and decent man he was and how funny he could be at times. Trebek appeared as himself in a number of movies and TV shows over the years, and even famously appeared on SNL’s Celebrity Jeopardy for Will Ferrell’s final show as a regular cast member.

People have been sharing some of Trebek’s best moments, from touching moments of guests showing their love and appreciation to the hilarious times he read aloud rap lyrics and tweaked contestants a bit.

You can see some of the many, many tributes to Trebek on social media below:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: