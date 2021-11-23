Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s New ‘Preschool’ Level Picture Book: ‘He’s Published an Instagram Photo Dump’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel roasted former President Donald Trump for his upcoming book, Our Journey Together, which will include captioned photos from his time in the White House.

“The book was published by Donald Trump Jr., his son. DJTJ claims that his dad picked every single photo and wrote all the captions himself—which is exactly how my son’s preschool teacher describes his projects to his mother,” Kimmel cracked on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Basically Trump—what he’s done here is he’s published an Instagram photo dump featuring all the classic photos of his presidency.”

The host also mocked Trump’s press tour for the $75 picture book — $230.00 if you want an autographed copy — highlighting his interview with “the interminable” Mark Levin on Fox News.

“Before Covid flew in from the dust, came in from China—which, by the way, Dr. [Anthony Fauci], who I got along with actually quite well, but I usually did the opposite of what he suggested,” Trump told Levin on Friday.

Kimmel reasoned that Trump’s disregard for advice coming from an infectious diseases expert is “why one of you was raced to Walter Reed hospital and the other was not.”

“His hair is like pure cotton candy now, isn’t it?” Kimmel cracked.

The host went on to give a rundown of some photos that were likely omitted from the actual book, as they’re rather embarrassing, topping entries off with hilarious fake captions.

The pictures included “Trump awkwardly sitting at a tiny desk” and “Trump making a who-farted face next to The Queen.”

Kimmel included a picture of Trump looking into the sky during the 2017 solar eclipse, adding the caption, “Many losers are too scared to look directly into an eclipse. Not your favorite President!”

Another picture showed Trump with rapper Lil Wayne, the caption saying, “Me and Whoopi from The View.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

