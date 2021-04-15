<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy Kimmel went after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his many scandals on Wednesday — cracking that he should have learned from Donald Trump, and paid women for sex “in secret!”

Kimmel told his audience that two women alleged that Gaetz would frequent drug and sex-fueled parties in Florida — claiming that the representative used recreational drugs and had sex with women at these events.

“The first thing some of them were asked to do was put away their cellphones,” CNN’s Paula Reid said Wednesday on New Day. “One of the women said she saw Congressman Gaetz take a pill she believed was a recreational drug.”

News of the parties came just as the Florida congressman is getting hit with accusations of solicitation, sex trafficking, drug use, and sexual relations with a minor, which may have involved cash in return for sex.

“The odds of Matt Gaetz going to prison are now higher than his hair,” Kimmel quipped on Wednesday.

A close ally of Gaetz’s, Joel Greenberg, is also reportedly cooperating with the Feds regarding the investigation into the representative’s alleged sex trafficking. According to women at the parties, Greenberg also digitally paid at least one woman at the event hundreds of dollars.

“That’s crazy,” the host said of the parties. “Has Matt Gaetz learned nothing from Donald Trump? You’re supposed to have your lawyer pay the women after you have sex with them! In secret!”

Kimmel also mocked Gaetz for trying to talk about politics with the women who attended these parties, joking, “That’s great, he’s like the one guy at the bachelor party who keeps telling the strippers about his divorce.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]