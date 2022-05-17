Joe Rogan Floats Wild Story That Australia Will Soon Ban Homegrown Food, Then Promptly Realizes it’s Fake

Joe Rogan floated a wild story of the Australian government working to outlaw growing your own food and then promptly realized the story was fake during a recent episode of his podcast.

During last Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said to guest author Hotep Jesus, “You know, I wanna find out what this is, but I read something briefly and I didn’t get into the article, but they were saying that they were trying to pass a bill that would outlaw you growing your own food in Australia.”

“I think it was New South Wales. Someone was trying to pass a law that won’t allow you to grow your own food,” Rogan explained, later adding, “And they were saying, ‘Whoa, you could grow your own food. And what else? The disease was from your food. It infects, the population kills us off. Oh, we can’t have that.'”

Jesus went on to fault authorities who “pulled that, that card,” prompting Rogan to guess that they would justify the move by citing “agricultural contamination.”

“I mean, you could justify it, if you’re a real piece of shit, you could say, well, ‘You know, most pandemics have come from agriculture, animal agriculture,” Rogan added. “We can’t have unchecked pig ownership. That’s not fair. We can’t have you growing vegetables, what have your vegetables have ergot in them and disease.'”

He continued, “Fucking creeps, man. These fucking creeps. They, they got a good grip on people during the pandemic. They locked everybody down in Australia. And then, you know what? ‘We gotta stop these motherfuckers from growing their own food.’ Cuz that’s how you fucking smoke out on anti-vaxer. Yeah. Make, make — you can’t even go to the grocery store anymore and you can’t grow your food.”

Rogan then asked his longtime producer Jamie Vernon, off-camera, if he had found anything on the alleged Australian legislation, as Vernon was attempting to pull up the article in question for the two to review.

The host later tried to help Vernon find the article he was referencing, “Um, passes bill–”

“Nah, I know what to look for it’s just — nothing’s coming up,” Vernon clarified. “The closest thing I could find is something like this,” he said as he flashed a different article pertaining to New Zealand on the screen.

“No, it’s not, it’s not New Zealand,” Rogan said.

“I know but it’s close,” Vernon said.

Jesus stepped in to say, “New Zealand is right around the corner.”

“It’s gotta be a, a real thing,” Rogan exclaimed, pulling out his phone to search for himself. “It seems too good to not be.”

Vernon explained that when he typed in “Outlaw growing food in Australia,” nothing came up.

“Not a single thing comes up, except for that, which is a false thing,” he added, referencing something on the tv screen off-camera.

“They want us completely dependent!” Jesus added.

“Yeah, I can’t find it either,” Rogan admitted. “Dammit. It better not be fake. It might be fake.”

Jesus added, “But it, that even if it’s fake, right? Like the fake is usually the warning.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

