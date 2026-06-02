Joe Rogan Praises Trump’s UFC Event at White House — A Week After Trashing It: ‘So America!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Another day, another Joe Rogan take on President Donald Trump’s UFC event at the White House.

The podcast star sounded pretty hyped for the fights coming up later this month during his podcast on Tuesday, with Rogan saying the spectacle was “so Trump” and “so America.” That stood out, considering Rogan said last week the event was “odd” and that he didn’t “like it.”

Rogan talked about UFC Freedom 250 — which is set to take place on the White House lawn on June 14, the same day as Trump’s 80th birthday — with his guest, MMA fighter Daniel Rodriguez.

“Dude, that’s going to be major, dude,” Rodriguez told him.

Rogan agreed the event was going to be “major.” He then lightheartedly dissed those who are criticizing it.

“It’s so funny watching people lose their mind over it, you know, in all sorts of different ways,” Rogan said. “Lose their mind over it because they hate the political situation in this country, lose their mind over it because they feel like it’s a waste of money. ‘Why they spending so much money? This country’s in debt. We got problems. Why are we having a fight?’ And then other people are like, ‘F*ck yeahhhh.'”

He continued, “There’s no more American thing than having a UFC fight on the White House lawn. It’s so America, it’s so Trump, it’s so crazy.”

Rogan added the whole thing was going to be “bananas.” He also said his one gripe was that the event was being hosted outside.

That echoed his complaint last week when he said he didn’t like the event.

“I just don’t think that you should compete in a world championship fight in a non-controlled environment. I think it should be inside an air-conditioned arena,” Rogan said on May 28. “It should be a controlled environment, just like you wouldn’t ask them to play a world championship basketball game outside in the sun. That would be crazy. You have to, you play in a f*cking air-conditioned arena, and that’s how it should be. Build a f*cking roof.”

But his position on the event appears to be evolving quickly. Two days later, he said that he appreciated that Trump does “wild s*it” like the UFC-White House fights.

“I don’t like the Iran war thing, but I like that,” he said.

Watch above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!