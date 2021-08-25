Joe Rogan Says He’ll Refund Fans if Venues Require Vax Proof: I Wont Force Vaccines for a ‘F*cking Stupid Comedy Show’

Joe Rogan said he would refund any unvaccinated fans who were planning to attend his comedy show at venues where proof of vaccination is required.

Rogan made the comments during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience last week, in which he and his guest Meghan Murphy faulted certain politicians for laws they enacted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Murphy, a Canadian writer who was banned from Twitter for comments many deemed transphobic, first hit at Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau for prohibiting anti-lockdown protests throughout the pandemic while allowing Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

“This BLM protest that happened during Covid is fine, but this anti-lockdown protest is illegal, essentially,” Murphy said of Trudeau’s pandemic regulations. “And people don’t see why that’s a problem and it’s crazy to me and it’s super scary to me.”

Rogan noted that in July 2020, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) also ruled that Black Lives Matter protests would be exempt from his ban of all large events and gatherings.

“That’s not how rights work!” Murphy exclaimed, prompting Rogan to add, “Especially in America.”

Rogan went on to fault de Blasio for requiring New Yorkers to provide proof of vaccination when dining indoors or attending a variety of indoor events and spaces.

“I have a problem because I have a show there in Madison Square Garden in October, and I’ve already sold 13,000 tickets,” Rogan said. “And now they say that everybody has to be vaccinated and I want everybody to know that you can get your money back.”

“If someone has an ideological or physiological reason for not getting vaccinated, I don’t want to force them to get vaccinated to see a fucking stupid comedy show,” he added.

