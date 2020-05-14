comScore

Joe Rogan Sounds Off on California Covid-19 Restrictions, Threatens to Move Out: ‘Texas Is Buck Wild, Bro’

By KJ EdelmanMay 14th, 2020, 5:54 pm

In his podcast Thursday afternoon, Joe Rogan threatened to follow in the footsteps of Elon Musk by also contemplating a move to Texas because of California’s Covid-19 restrictions.

“I don’t know if [California] is a good place to live,” Rogan said. “First of all, it’s extremely expensive — the taxes are ridiculous. They really say we can’t do stand-up until 2022 or something, I might jet. I’m not kidding. I don’t need to be here.”

“I like Austin a lot, I like Dallas a lot, I like Houston,” Rogan continued. “I don’t know if I would live in Houston. The summer is a motherfucker.”

His comments got the attention of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who reacted in a tweet to Rogan’s curiosity as if it were a done deal.

The View‘s Meghan McCain even noted the trend of celebrities moving because of Covid-19 restrictions, saying this is “truly a sign of a real tipping point that’s not going to be able to be denied.”

Musk, a frequent guest of Rogan’s podcast, has also threatened to move from California to Texas — even as much as discussing with Gov. Greg Abbott the prospect fo moving his Tesla factories to Texas.

Watch above, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: