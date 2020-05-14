In his podcast Thursday afternoon, Joe Rogan threatened to follow in the footsteps of Elon Musk by also contemplating a move to Texas because of California’s Covid-19 restrictions.

“I don’t know if [California] is a good place to live,” Rogan said. “First of all, it’s extremely expensive — the taxes are ridiculous. They really say we can’t do stand-up until 2022 or something, I might jet. I’m not kidding. I don’t need to be here.”

“I like Austin a lot, I like Dallas a lot, I like Houston,” Rogan continued. “I don’t know if I would live in Houston. The summer is a motherfucker.”

His comments got the attention of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who reacted in a tweet to Rogan’s curiosity as if it were a done deal.

Texas is gonna be even more awesome, if that was even possible. Joe Rogan, Elon Musk…anyone else? Texas is open for business for freedom loving Americans. https://t.co/WHRsCZL5K3 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 14, 2020

The View‘s Meghan McCain even noted the trend of celebrities moving because of Covid-19 restrictions, saying this is “truly a sign of a real tipping point that’s not going to be able to be denied.”

Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, and quite a few people I know in media are ready to finally bail on LA and NYC for a red state is truly a sign of a real tipping point that’s not going to be able to be denied. Freedom is always going to be important to Americans raised with it & who love it https://t.co/EkOIJCB2hS — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 14, 2020

Musk, a frequent guest of Rogan’s podcast, has also threatened to move from California to Texas — even as much as discussing with Gov. Greg Abbott the prospect fo moving his Tesla factories to Texas.

Watch above, via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]