Jon Stewart has been tapped as Stephen Colbert’s first in-studio guest when The Late Show returns with a live audience later this month.

After more than a year and 211 episodes without a live studio audience, The Late Show will be safely welcoming back a full, vaccinated crowd to the Ed Sullivan Theater on June 14.

Stewart, who has a long history with Colbert thanks to their time working together on The Daily Show, will take part in The Late Show’s return to normalcy.

The June 14 lineup also includes a musical performance by H.E.R. and a special appearance by Dana Carvey. It’s worth noting, Colbert was a writer and performer on Carvey’s short-lived 1996 sketch show – so there’s history there as well.

Following a coronavirus-imposed hiatus last year, Colbert became the first late-night host to shoot a remote show in March of 2020 – famously returning to the air by doing a monologue from his bathtub.

Since then, The Late Show has held remote productions from South Carolina and, in recent months, from a room at the Ed Sullivan theater.

“Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear,” Colbert said in a statement last month when it was announced he’d be returning to the studio. “I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.”

The return will be done in adherence with New York State’s adoption of CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals. Guests will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated prior to entering and face masks will be optional. Meanwhile, all crew members will continue to be tested on a regular basis.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com