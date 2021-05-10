JUST IN: NBC Will Not Air 2022 Golden Globes Amid Diversity Controversy

NBC announced Monday that they will not air the Golden Globe Awards in 2022 amid calls to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) due to lack of diversity.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right,” read a statement released by the network on Monday (via Variety). “As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The move comes after the HFPA voted in favor of a plan meant to create a more inclusive board. Steps included adding a Chief Diversity and Equity & Inclusion Officer in addition to other executive positions as a way to reach their goal of 20 new members.

Despite the proposal, Netflix vowed to stop working with the HFPA until the organization tackles “systemic diversity and inclusion challenges,” while a spokesperson for Amazon Studios revealed they are “awaiting a sincere and significant resolution before moving forward.”

Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Times Up CEO Tina Tchen, also slammed the plan as inadequate — Tchen calling their attempt at reform “window-dressing platitudes.”

“We’ve been calling on the HFPA to make meaningful change,” Tchen told Gayle King on Monday. “We even gave them a roadmap for how to do it, to just demonstrate, this isn’t just about adding a few Black members.”

