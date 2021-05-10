Stars Threaten to Boycott Golden Globes After Hollywood Foreign Press Announces Diversity Reforms Blasted as ‘Window-Dressing Platitudes’

Several stars and other names in entertainment, including Times Up CEO Tina Tchen, have spoken up against The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) lack of diversity — with Tchen even faulting their attempt at reform as “window-dressing platitudes.”

The HFPA has consistently found itself in hot water after the Los Angeles Times revealed none of the organization’s 86 members are Black — prompting them to vote and pass on a reform plan last week.

Seventy-five of the group’s members voted in favor of the recent proposal — meaning the HFPA has pledged to create a more diverse and inclusive board by bringing in a Chief Diversity and Equity & Inclusion Officer in addition to other executives to reach their goal of 20 new members.

Despite the attempt, Tchen slammed the group’s reforms as “window-dressing platitudes,” adding that the plan delivers, “neither the transformation that was promised nor what our creative community deserves.”

Tchen later joined Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil on Monday’s CBS This Morning, further faulting the organization for their “sorely lacking” reform plans.

“We’ve been saying it out loud, Gayle, since the time of the award show,” Tchen said of her criticism. “We’ve been calling on the HFPA to make meaningful change. We even gave them a roadmap for how to do it, to just demonstrate, this isn’t just about adding a few Black members.”

Tchen also revealed that while the HFPA pledged to take input from both friends and critics, she has not been invited to sit down with any of its board members and has only had contact with outside advisors and consultants.

The Times Up CEO also highlighted several recent examples that showcased the organization’s diversity problem, including a painful gaffe from HFPA journalist Margaret Gardiner, who either seemed to confuse Daniel Kaluuya with Leslie Odom Jr. or Shaka King with Regina King.

Following Tchen’s initial skepticism, both Netflix and Amazon Studios have since vowed to stop working with the HFPA until they implement policies meant to tackle the group’s systemic racism.

“Today’s vote is an important first step, however, we don’t believe these proposed new policies — particularly around the size and speed of membership growth — will tackle the HFPA’s systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards for how your members should operate,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a Thursday letter to the HFPA.

A spokesperson for Amazon Studios revealed that the streamer has not worked with the HFPA since diversity issues were first highlighted, adding, and like the rest of the industry, we are awaiting a sincere and significant resolution before moving forward.”

Scarlett Johansson, who has been nominated for five Globes, also threatened to boycott the Golden Globes until changes were made, urging others to do the same while also faulting certain HFPA members for asking her questions that “bordered on sexual harassment.”

“As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows,” Johansson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

Fellow Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, who scored his first Golden Globe win this year, joined Johansson’s call for action, adding, “Honestly, as a recent winner of a Golden Globe, I cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award.”

