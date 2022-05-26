JUST IN: Ray Liotta Dies at 67

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has died at 67, according to Deadline.

The actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the upcoming film Dangerous Waters.

His publicist Jennifer Allen later confirmed the news.

Liotta shockingly passed as he was in the midst of a Hollywood comeback, recently starring in The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story, No Sudden Move, and Apple TV+ series Black Bird.

According to TMZ, no foul play is suspected in regards to his death. “We’re also told there was nothing suspicious,” reported the outlet.

He had just finished filming for Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear, according to Deadline, and was meant to begin filming for the film The Substance, in which he would have starred opposite Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

The actor’s most notable performances include Goodfellas, Something Wild, Cop Land, Wild Hogs, and Field of Dreams.

Liotta also portrayed singer Frank Sinatra in the 1998 HBO movie The Rat Pack, for which he received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination and a fake horse’s head from Sinatra’s daughters.

He is survived by his daughter, Karsen, whom he shared with his former spouse Michelle Grace, and was engaged to Jacy Nittolo prior to his death.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

