Kanye West Back on Twitter After Musk Booted Him For Posting Nazi Swastika

Famous rapper and fashion designer, Kayne West, also known as Ye, was unsuspended from Twitter on Saturday months after billionaire Elon Musk banned him for posting a swastika at the end of last year.

Back in December 2022, West posted an image of a Nazi swastika photoshopped inside the Star of David. During the same period, West appeared on Alex Jones‘ show to brag about how much he loved Adolf Hitler and previously tweeted he wanted to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

Musk said that West was suspended from the platform “for incitement to violence” and his posts were removed. Twitter had previously restricted West’s account for antisemitic comments.

Musk has not issued a public statement on West’s unbanning, and his account appears to be labeled as an official organization with a yellow checkmark by his name. According to New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac, West’s account will be ineligble for Twitter’s new monetization program.

“Twitter/X says Kanye West’s account is being ‘turned back on.’ It will be ineligible for a monetization and no ads will appear next to his posts, according to the company,” Mac said in a tweet. “This comes after he shared an image of a swastika a few months ago.”

West has not issued a statement or posted on his account since his unbanning. The star’s comments surrounding Jewish people resulted in major sponsors, lawyers, friends, and business partners distancing themselves altogether from West, including Adidas.

