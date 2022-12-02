‘FAFO!’ Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West from Twitter Again After Posting Swastika

Kanye West has once again been suspended from Twitter for violating the social media platform’s rule against the incitement of violence.

West posted an image of the swastika photoshopped inside of the Star of David on Twitter Thursday night, hours after he professed his admiration for the Third Reich and its leader during a bizarre appearance with Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes.

Before being suspended, West shared a screen capture of a text message from Elon Musk in which the Twitter owner allegedly said to the rapper, “Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love.

Did musk confirm the suspension in another reply tweet:

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

While replying to Kim Dotcom’s criticism for suspending Ye from Twitter, Musk explained further why he was suspended, then making a joke about a photo Kanye had posted of himself with Ari Emmanuel.

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Musk then tweeted “FAFO,” which is short for “fuck around and find out.”

FAFO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

During his interview with Jones, the embattled rapper appeared to go out of his way to say the most outrageous and provocative things, like arguing that Adolph Hitler was a man of many “redeeming qualities.”

West also claimed “the Holocaust is not what happened” before he praised Hitler for modernizing transit and communication. West further stated:

I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me “You can love us and you know what we’re doing to you with the contracts, what we’re pushing with the pornography.” But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone I use as a musician. You can’t say out loud this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

After West posted his photoshopped image, he supported the embattled fashion house Balenciaga and professed his hatred for pornography in a torrent of tweets, which are now unviewable because he is suspended, but you can read them here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com