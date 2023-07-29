‘DERANGED!’ Trump Has CAPS LOCK Flip-Out, Touts Nixon, Bashes ‘Aida’ on Truth Social Ahead of Erie Rally

Ahead of his rally speech on Saturday, ex-president Donald Trump spent some time on his Truth Social app sharing videos, talking about Richard Nixon, and trashing other Republicans before exploding in a Caps Lock fury over what he calls “A COORDINATED ATTACK” against him.

Trump will be speaking at his campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, but the event, like most of his rallies, is an all-day affair for his fans during which wild interviews and wild speeches take place before the main event.

Trump, too, spends the day ahead of his speech getting fired up, and pumping up the themes he talks about at every rally, such as relentlessly claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him and calling investigations and prosecutions of him conspiracies and witch hunts.

In his Saturday Truth Social posts, Trump trashed “little known, failed former Congressman” Will Hurd over wildly booed comments the 2024 GOP candidate made at a Lincoln Dinner in Iowa that was also headlined by Trump, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis, who got a standing ovation, and former VP Mike Pence, who called for late-term abortion and transgender military bans.

Trump also shared videos from the lines outside the rally in Erie, pimped a story about disgraced former president Richard Nixon praising him, attacked fellow Republican Asa Hutchinson with the nickname “Aida” in a “Russia, Russia, Russia” post, and then eventually went into ALL CAPS HYPE MODE ahead of his rally appearance.

“WHY DIDN’T THE CORRUPT MARXIST PROSECUTORS BRING THESE RADICAL & UNJUSTIFIED CHARGES AGAINST ME 2.5 YEARS AGO, LONG BEFORE MY PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN HAD BEGUN. NOW DERANGED JACK SMITH WILL PROBABLY BRING ANOTHER CASE, ALONG WITH THE RACIST D.A. IN CRIME RIDDEN ATLANTA, WHO HAS BEEN WAITING FOR THE PERFECT TIME DURING MY CAMPAIGN TO FILE. THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! THEY ARE ALL, IN A COORDINATED ATTACK, TRYING TO STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION, BUT WE WON’T LET THEM!!!” he wrote.

Trump is set to speak at 6pm at the Erie rally, and among his usual topics will likely drop mentions of the speeches in Iowa on Friday in order to bash the other members of his party.

