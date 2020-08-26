Keanu Reeves has returned to work on The Matrix 4 several months after production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor opened up in a new interview about shooting the upcoming sci-fi sequel with new safety protocols in place, and how he feels about returning to the franchise.

The Matrix 4 had been shooting in Berlin when production was abruptly halted back in March. The highly-anticipated sequel is now filming again after a five-month hiatus. During an interview on the Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket, Reeves discussed returning to the Berlin set of the film. “Everybody who’s working on the production has worked thoroughly and in concert with the local government and industries and the Babelsberg, [Germany] studios,” he said.

Reeves continued, “The protocols are in place. They’re effective.” Despite shooting a movie in the age of Covid, the actor revealed that the “process of filmmaking has felt normal, which I’m really grateful for.” He added, “And knock on wood, everybody’s been OK. We’re about three weeks in… It’s really thrilling to be making a Matrix movie.”

Reeves shared a similar sentiment in a video interview with the Associated Press earlier this month. “There’s thoughtful, effective protocols in place,” the actor noted. “The rhythm of filmmaking has not really been interrupted or impacted, and that’s because of all the hard work and organization.”

Not much is known about the plot of The Matrix 4, but Reeves will be returning as Neo, while Carrie-Anne Moss is reprising the role of Trinity. Laurence Fishburne, however, will not be returning as Morpheus. The actor recently told Vulture, “I have not been invited… I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

As we reported on Tuesday, many Hollywood productions are up and running again after months of the industry being shuttered. Just this week, Bradley Cooper and Paul Thomas Anderson began shooting an untitled drama set in the 1970s. Sources involved in the production of that film told us that face masks and shields are being worn by the entire crew, while weekly testing is in place for everyone involved.

Listen below to Reeves’ full interview on The Big Ticket podcast. His comments about returning to the set of The Matrix 4 start at the 11:30 mark.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]