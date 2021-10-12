Kim Kardashian O.J. Simpson Jokes on SNL Slammed as ‘Beyond Inappropriate and Insensitive’ By Nicole Brown’s Sister

While Kim Kardashian has been roundly praised for her recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig, not everyone was a fan of her material.

Tanya Brown, sister of O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown, slammed the reality star’s monologue as “beyond inappropriate and insensitive” while speaking to TMZ on Tuesday.

“My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to him. I credit him for really opening up my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him that I met my first Black person. Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?” Kardashian cracked during her monologue. “I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met but O.J. does leave a mark, or several, or none at all. I still don’t know.”

The joke makes a clear reference to the Simpson trial, in which Kardashian’s late father Robert Kardashian worked as a defense attorney, for the ex-football star was acquitted of two counts of murder in the 1994 stabbings of his ex-wife.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is also attached to the Simpson’s because Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, was one of Nicole’s closest friends.

According to TMZ, Kardashian’s joke, as well as Kris’ almost hyperbolic praise of the SNL performance, led Tanya to question how much they truly cared about her sister.

Assuming that SNL writers came up with the jokes, Tanya reportedly wished that Kardashian would have pushed back instead of agreeing to “distasteful” cracks made at her sister’s expense.

Tanya even claimed that she had previously refused an appearance on The Meredith Veira Show after learning, “at the last moment,” that jurors from the Simpson murder trial would be included on the show.

Watch Kardashian’s monologue above, via NBC.

