Lil Nas X Breaks the Internet After Giving Satan a Lap Dance in Fiery New Music Video

By Leia IdlibyMar 26th, 2021, 11:52 am

Lil Nas X fans cannot get enough of his fiery new music video, which shows him descending from heaven to hell on a stripper pole to give a lap dance to Satan himself.

The music video is for his much anticipated new single Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — referencing both his given name, Montero Lamar Hill, and the coming-of-age romance starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet.

Lil Nas X posted the video on Twitter alongside a letter to his 14-year-old self, revealing he once promised himself to “die with the secret” of his sexuality:

“Dear 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” read the letter. “You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -LNX”

Lil Nas X opens his video by introducing viewers to the biblical-inspired land of Montero, where he is finally free to embrace and show off his sexuality.

“In life, we hide the parts of ourselves we don’t want the world to see,” he says in the video. “We lock them away, we tell them, ‘No,’ we banish them, but here, we don’t. Welcome to Montero.”

The video features the rapper’s alter-egos, inspired by biblical, mythical, and historical characters — showing him making out with his alien self, later sliding down a stripper pole in patent leather thigh high boots to give the Devil a lap dance.

Fans, including Miley Cyrus, understandably lost their minds over the unapologetically provocative video, which Rolling Stone dubbed “unabashedly queer” and Vulture labeled “Biblically horny.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

