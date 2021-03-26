Lil Nas X Breaks the Internet After Giving Satan a Lap Dance in Fiery New Music Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lil Nas X fans cannot get enough of his fiery new music video, which shows him descending from heaven to hell on a stripper pole to give a lap dance to Satan himself.

The music video is for his much anticipated new single Montero (Call Me By Your Name) — referencing both his given name, Montero Lamar Hill, and the coming-of-age romance starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet.

Lil Nas X posted the video on Twitter alongside a letter to his 14-year-old self, revealing he once promised himself to “die with the secret” of his sexuality:

“Dear 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” read the letter. “You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -LNX”

Lil Nas X opens his video by introducing viewers to the biblical-inspired land of Montero, where he is finally free to embrace and show off his sexuality.

“In life, we hide the parts of ourselves we don’t want the world to see,” he says in the video. “We lock them away, we tell them, ‘No,’ we banish them, but here, we don’t. Welcome to Montero.”

The video features the rapper’s alter-egos, inspired by biblical, mythical, and historical characters — showing him making out with his alien self, later sliding down a stripper pole in patent leather thigh high boots to give the Devil a lap dance.

Fans, including Miley Cyrus, understandably lost their minds over the unapologetically provocative video, which Rolling Stone dubbed “unabashedly queer” and Vulture labeled “Biblically horny.”

Call me by your name is out now! Love u bro @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/O0mJmKrN4F — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2021

One thing about Lil Nas X, he will give us a BOP and make a STUNNING music video to go with it. https://t.co/ptKYTMIhZU — Alex Claiborne (@alexclaiborne1) March 26, 2021

God bless Lil Nas X and his wonderful, weird technicolored queer eroticism — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) March 26, 2021

A blessed Lil Nas X Day to all who celebrate — Jason Goldman (@goldman) March 26, 2021

BREAKING: Lil Nas X makes history as the first Black and openly gay First Lady of Hell pic.twitter.com/eDcQanLg7n — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 26, 2021

lil nas becoming the pop star version of ‘him’ from powerful girls is everything ive ever needed pic.twitter.com/3B36fmdk3Z — joshua (@joshcharles_21) March 26, 2021

lil nas x saw fka twigs’ “cellophane” and said “ok but when EYE pole dance my way down to the depths of hell…” pic.twitter.com/DRHY5x2hFk — she’s a boy genius (@kelleylocke) March 26, 2021

Lil Nas X’s new video is incredible for many reasons, but mostly for the fact that he quotes my favourite story from Plato’s Symposium, which is all about the origin of lovehttps://t.co/tAXoQUjgun pic.twitter.com/DkXjrCXwmb — Kate Gray (@hownottodraw) March 26, 2021

Still thinking about Lil Nas X. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) March 26, 2021

I love that Lil Nas X does it the way he wants! He said…I call the shots in here! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) March 26, 2021

Oh dear. Now I’m mad at myself for not being as young and brilliant as Lil Nas X. What have I done?! I must smoke a Jay and have tea post haste. — Rae Sanni (@raesanni) March 26, 2021

This is now a Lil Nas X stan account pic.twitter.com/YskBkiCQXl — reid (@thereidfeed) March 26, 2021

What in the #illuminati sacrifice is Lil Nas X new video👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/QgHGdgNV1s — Crystals in the Coochie Tweeter✨🔮🐈💦 (@BasicBlaecGirl) March 26, 2021

The Lil in Lil Nas X is short for Lillith pic.twitter.com/mbS2bQCgCx — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 26, 2021

Lil Nas X stepping into a church after releasing this video pic.twitter.com/MSWdzWPLdW — ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) March 26, 2021

Very that. Good morning to Lil Nas X and @LilNasX exclusively! 👏 https://t.co/FnSudkktJd — Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) March 26, 2021

It’s not quite as major as Lil Nas X riding Satan, but it’s my contribution to the community 🥰 https://t.co/XY7d4GuPVx — Andy Mientus (@andymientus) March 26, 2021

just thinking about lil nas today — Rachel Charlene (@RachelCharleneL) March 26, 2021

