Mark Ruffalo Apologizes for Suggesting Israel Is ‘Committing Genocide’

Mark Ruffalo has issued an apology for suggesting that Israel is guilty of “committing genocide” against Palestinians.

“I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing ‘genocide,’” Ruffalo tweeted Monday night. “It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”

I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021

Although the Avengers star did not specify which of his posts he was apologizing for, on May 11 he called for similar sanctions against Israel to those used on South Africa during the apartheid.

He wrote at the time, “1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah.”

1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah https://t.co/f9R6LYljez — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 11, 2021

The actor’s apology comes days after a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas following an 11-day conflict that led to the deaths of more than 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis.

Although an outspoken critic of Israel, Ruffalo also took to Twitter in recent days to condemn the rise of antisemitic hate crimes in America as a result of the recent conflict.

“Dear people, despite our frustration over the fighting in Gaza and our anger, that is no excuse to attack or intimidate innocent people,” he tweeted last week. “Assaults of Jewish people or attacks on others won’t bring justice to anyone, only perpetuate more injustice and hate.”

Dear people, despite our frustration over the fighting in Gaza and our anger, that is no excuse to attack or intimidate innocent people. Assaults of Jewish people or attacks on others won’t bring justice to anyone, only perpetuate more injustice and hate. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 19, 2021

Over the weekend, Ruffalo also shared a video of pro-Palestinian activists in London using a bullhorn to shout incendiary language like “fuck the Jews” and “rape their daughters.”

He wrote in response, “Folks, this is no way to solve anything. It only leads to more extremism and makes it harder to bring forward peaceful nonviolent solutions to the problems that face us.”

Folks, this is no way to solve anything. It only leads to more extremism and makes it harder to bring forward peaceful nonviolent solutions to the problems that face us. https://t.co/F23ZTAxwRX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 23, 2021

