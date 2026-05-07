‘One Sick Individual’: White House Rages at Star Wars Icon Mark Hamill for Sharing Image of Dead Trump in a Grave

The White House branded Star Wars icon Mark Hamill “sick” on Thursday after the actor shared an image appearing to show President Donald Trump lying on a grave and warned that rhetoric like it “inspired” assassination attempts against the president.

The statement came one day after Hamill shared an AI-generated image on BlueSky depicting Trump lying in a grave beneath a headstone reading “Donald J. Trump” and the years “1946–2024.”

In the post caption, the actor wrote: “If Only – He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes. Long enough to realize he’ll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore. #don_TheCON.”

The administration’s Rapid Response account on X posted a screenshot of the post alongside a blistering statement attacking the actor.

“.@MarkHamill is one sick individual,” the president’s press team wrote. “These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President.”

.@MarkHamill is one sick individual. These Radical Left lunatics just can’t help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President. pic.twitter.com/daJqcyssm7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 7, 2026

Hamill’s post landed a week and change after the White House Correspondents Dinner, when a shooter attempted to force his way into the event to assassinate the president.

The actor, best known for portraying Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, has long been a vocal and outspoken critic of Trump, regularly slamming the president and his policies.

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