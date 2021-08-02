Matt Damon is Getting Completely Ripped Apart for Admitting He Stopped Using ‘F-Slur’ Just a Few Months Ago

Matt Damon is being ripped apart by fellow stars and talking heads after admitting that he stopped using the “f-slur for a homosexual” just a few months ago.

“I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table,” Damon told the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

The star went on to claim that the “f-slur” was “commonly used” during his childhood, yet “with a different application.”

Despite the claim, according to the Anti-Defamation League, The “f-slur” has been saturated with anti-LGBTQ sentiment since the early 20th century.

Celebrities and talking heads were quick to point out that fact after Damon’s unprompted admission, noting that “months ago” was a bit too late to stop using the term.

