Actress Michelle Williams gestured to the upcoming November election in her Golden Globes acceptance speech, urging women to vote “in your own self interest” to protect abortion rights.

“When you put this in someone’s hands, you acknowledging the choices made by the actor but also the choices they made as a person, the training they sought, the hours they put in. I’m grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I’ve made and I’m also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists. Because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” she said.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose,” Williams continued, prompting applause from the audience.

“I know my choices might look different than yours. But thank God or whomever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours,” Williams said. “So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your own self-interest – it’s what men have been doing for years.”

“It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. But don’t forget, we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us,” she said.

Watch above, via NBC.

