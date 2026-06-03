Mike Lawler Calls For Congress to ‘Fully Investigate’ Winning Dem Candidate’s ‘Ties to Terrorist Organizations’

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) called for Democratic Party congressional candidate Adam Hamawy to be investigated for alleged “ties to terrorist organizations” should he win his race in November, which he is widely expected to do.

Lawler shared the announcement that Hamawy, a plastic surgeon and U.S. Army veteran, won his primary in New Jersey on Tuesday night and wrote, “How in the hell has a defense witness in the 1993 WTC bombing, with ties to Al-Qaeda been nominated by the Democrats to serve in Congress?”

“If elected in November, Congress should fully investigate his ties to terrorist organizations and determine whether he is fit to serve,” concluded Lawler.

How in the hell has a defense witness in the 1993 WTC bombing, with ties to Al-Qaeda been nominated by the Democrats to serve in Congress? If elected in November, Congress should fully investigate his ties to terrorist organizations and determine whether he is fit to serve. https://t.co/Ss5TqKmdU0 — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) June 3, 2026

Hamawy’s primary victory catapulted him into the national spotlight and led to immediate scrutiny in conservative media. He was mentioned by name over two dozen times on Fox News on Wednesday morning alone, according to a search of Snapstream cable news transcripts.

“This gentleman by the name of Humawi wants to be a member of Congress, is running on the Democratic side. He was a defendant in the trial of the Blind Sheikh that took place here in New York two decades ago. All right. He was asked on ABC about his role in that trial and his relationship with the Blind Sheikh,” said Fox anchor Bill Hemmer during a segment on Hamawy on America’s Newsroom.

After playing the ABC clip, Hemmer asked his guest Paul Mauro, “Okay, just go ahead and bring us up to speed on his role — he was a defense witness, he was not a defendant in that case — on behalf of the Sheikh. What’s his relationship? What does he need to say?”

“Apparently he carpooled with the Sheikh, and he knew him; he did translations for him. And then, to me most damning, he stepped forward to be a defense witness in the 1995 trial of the Blind Sheikh. Let’s understand who the Blind Sheikh was at the time — there was no hedging. The Blind Sheikh was calling for jihad against America,” replied the former NYPD inspector, adding:

This is post the ’93 bombing. Furthermore, those who carried out the ’93 bombing were part of the Blind Sheikh’s inner circle. So the idea that this Hamawi was linked up in any way to the Blind Sheikh and then testified on his behalf in open court, in a federal trial — wherein the charges were that he, the Blind Sheikh, wanted to blow up five New York City landmarks: the Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel, George Washington Bridge — that’s what is known as the Landmarks Trial. This guy testified for the Blind Sheikh at a time when the Blind Sheikh made no bones about it: he wanted to commit jihad against America. So I find that to be quite damning. And his subsequent remarks are of a piece. He says that the Iron Dome should not exist. He’s a buddy of this Hasan Piker. This is a guy that I really feel — in my eyes, as a former counterterrorism official — should be disqualified from serving in office.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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