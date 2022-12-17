Mike Tyson Opens Up to Tucker Carlson About Wanting to ‘Kill’ Opponents: ‘The More You Hurt Them, the More People Will Love You’

Mike Tyson opened up this week to Fox News host Tucker Carlson about wanting to “kill” his opponents in the ring during his legendary boxing career.

Tyson appeared on Carlson’s Tucker Carlson Today on Fox Nation where it didn’t take long for him to open up about the darker aspects of the height of his career.

“How did you feel about the guys you were in the ring with?” Carlson asked.

“I wanted to kill them,” Tyson said.

Carlson asked if he really felt that way and noted he was “nervously laughing.”

“The more you hurt them, the higher you go in life,” the boxer said of his mentality in the ring. “That’s just my mentality. The more you hurt him, the more people will love you.”

Tyson explained he would think about opponents before stepping into the ring and getting a knockout “wasn’t enough.”

“I wanted to crush his spirit. I don’t him to ever think he can beat me,” he said.

The former heavyweight champ went into greater detail by explaining “fear” to Carlson.

“Fear is like fire. If you know how to control it, it keeps us all warm, it heats our food and everything. But if you let it get out of control, it destroys you and everything around you,” he said.

The exchange, which was also teased on Carlson’s Fox News show, is part of a more wide-ranging interview between the Fox News host and boxing legend. In recent years, Tyson’s career has turned to podcasting and acting in projects like the Hangover trilogy and animated Mike Tyson Mysteries show.

Tyson also opened up to Carlson about owning tigers, recommending at one point never to have two tigers in bed at once because they will fight. He was of course speaking from experience.

“How do you break up a tiger fight?” Carlson asked.

“I don’t,” Tyson said.

