Trump Mocks Thomas Massie and Tucker Carlson For Driving the ‘Loser’ Anti-MAGA Bandwagon

President Donald Trump mocked Tucker Carlson and lame duck Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for driving the “loser” gang that has went against his MAGA movement in an Truth Social post on Saturday afternoon.

The AI-generated picture showed Carlson and Massie in an SUV filled with several other right-wing Trump critics, including former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, conspiracy theory-loving pundit Candace Owens, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

Massie is driving the SUV while Greene is riding shotgun; Carlson is wedged between Owens and Boebert in the middle aisle, and Paul has a smug smirk on his face in the back. The windows are rolled down and they all look like they’re having a ball as they roll through Washington, D.C.

“Get in loser, we’re going losing,” the post was captioned.

Trump has criticized all of them previously, including “weak minded” Boebert for going to Kentucky to campaign for Massie earlier this month; Massie ended up losing to Trump’s endorsed challenger Ed Gallrein in the GOP primary.

The president also recently branded Carlson “Low IQ” after the former cable news star bashed Trump and the Iran war numerous times on his show. Carlson claimed the war is being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israel and that Israel was “in charge” of the U.S.

Trump’s post came amid a Saturday flurry that included him posting an AI image of him throwing down a slam dunk on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). The governor tried to make fun of Trump for his Knicks fandom earlier this week, but she ended up tossing up a rhetorical airball.

Other posts from Trump skewered ex-President Joe Biden, with one post showing Biden’s “solution” to fentanyl addicts was to let them rot on the street. The president also posted a few pictures of himself alongside George Washington — and a bald eagle to boot.

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