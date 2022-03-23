Miley Cyrus Shares Terrifying Video of Her Plane Getting Struck By Lightning in ‘Major Unexpected Storm’

Miley Cyrus’ plane was forced to make an emergency landing after it was struck by lightning while en route to Asunción, Paraguay.

Cyrus shared video of the moment her plane was struck on Instagram, confirming that she and everyone traveling with her are safe after the plane made an emergency landing.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing,” she wrote. “We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Cyrus shared that because she was unable to fly to Paraguay, she could no longer headline day two of the Asunciónico festival, held in the nation’s capital.

Following Cyrus’ post, Asunciónico organizers announced on that the festival would be canceled altogether due to extreme weather conditions:

Read the English translation below:

To all our fans and friends: After evaluating all possible ways to carry out Day 2, we are sad to announce that the festival is officially cancelled. The severe weather conditions that hit the metropolitan area hard yesterday, and the weather forecast for this day, in which they announced that the rain and electrical storms would persist, pose insurmountable obstacles to logistics and production, and represent a risk for attendees, artists and staff. We greatly appreciate your support and patience while waiting for the news. On Monday March 28th we will be reporting on the ticket return process. Please keep your bracelets and tickets (proof of sale) that were not redeemed in order to access the refund. Thank you very much for understanding. We hope to meet again in Asuncionico 2023!

Massive flooding in the city had already forced festival organizers to cancel the first day of the event, which was set to include performances from the Foo Fighters, Doja Cat, and Machine Gun Kelly.

