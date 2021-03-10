Mumford & Sons banjo player and guitarist Winston Marshall says he’s “taking time away from the band” after receiving backlash for praising a book by right-wing activist Andy Ngo.

“Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed,” Marshall tweeted on Tuesday night. “I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry.”

He added, “As a result of my actions I am taking time away from the band to examine my blindspots. For now, please know that I realize how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behavior. I apologize, as this was not at all my intention.”

The controversy began when Marshall, in a since-deleted tweet, congratulated Ngo for his book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy. “Finally had the time to read your important book. You’re a brave man,” Marshall tweeted at the time.

Ngo, a conservative journalist, has been known for aggressively filming and confronting left-wing protestors. Ngo has also been accused of associating himself with white nationalist groups such as the Proud Boys.

On Wednesday, Ngo seemingly responded to the situation by tweeting, “I grieve for those who are made to suffer because they dare to read my work, or talk to me. The danger of Antifa & their allies is not only their willingness to carry out or support maiming, killing & terrorism—but also how they close curious minds from independent thought.”

