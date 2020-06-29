Nickelodeon will bring back Nick News on Monday night for the first time since 2016 to air its Kids, Race and Unity Special, hosted by Alicia Keys with several special guests including the co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kids, Race and Unity will air at 7 p.m. Eastern on Monday and will be the first of several Nick News specials in the upcoming months. it will be broadcast across several Nickelodeon networks including TeenNick and Nicktoons, and will also be available on Nickelodeon Youtube, Nick on Demand, the Nick App, and the Nick Pluto TV channel.

Nickelodeon took to Twitter on Sunday to preview the special, showing special guest Chance the Rapper, Kevin Hart, Simone Biles:

Keys will lead conversations with other guests including, co-founders of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi; teen activist Marley Dias, 12-year-old singer Keedron Bryant, Antiracist Baby author Ibram X. Kendi, Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green, founders of Teens4Equality Emma Rose Smith and Mikayla Smith, social media star Tabitha Brown, and family therapist, Dr. George James.

“I’ve had a vision of a forum that can engage kids during this time and help to focus our attention on how they might be feeling, and this Nick News special is it! Talking about race can be sensitive and uncomfortable; and sometimes we try to protect our children from racism they are already experiencing,” Keys said in a Nickelodeon press release.

“But honestly, there is no way around this topic if we want to move forward in any kind of meaningful way. What’s happening in the world is not just a problem for the Black community, it’s all of our problem and we ALL have to care about it in order to change it! This is such an important, vulnerable, honest and beautiful conversation, and I know many families may be searching for the right way to enter it. Let’s really deep dive together.”

The original Nick News, which aired on Nickelodeon for 25 years, was created, written, and anchored by Linda Ellerbee, and produced by her company, Lucky Duck Productions. The program worked to explain topical and newsworthy issues, including the environment, politics, and entertainment to children.

