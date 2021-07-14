Olivia Rodrigo’s White House Arrival Sets Off a Metric Ton of Buzz: ‘WINNING, WINNING, WINNING’

Cher Horowitz Olivia Rodrigo has officially arrived at the White House, and reporters have completely lost their cool.

Rodrigo arrived at the White House on Wednesday morning to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci in an effort to increase the vaccination rate among younger demographics.

The pop star, looking “happy and healthy” as she pulled up at the president’s palace, is set to answer questions regarding coronavirus vaccines, in addition to filming videos promoting the injection.

Cue the “vaccines are good 4 u” puns!

Rodrigo and Biden first made the announcement in the comments section of an Instagram thirst trap, presumably in an effort to grab Gen Z’s attention.

Well, looks like Rodrigo and Biden managed to excite members of pretty much every generation, as White House reporters and talking heads could not get over her arrival to the White House — or her incredible outfit:

Vaccines are “Good 4 U”: @Olivia_Rodrigo arrives at the White House to promote vaccinations pic.twitter.com/RxXg7fVJvO — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo says, “abolish the filibuster.” — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) July 14, 2021

‘GOOD 4 U’: Popstar @Olivia_Rodrigo has arrived at the White House, where she will meet with President Biden to help promote Covid-19 vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/OlLH2cNXws — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 14, 2021

More important Biden meeting today: Olivia Rodrigo or Senate Democrats? — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo enters the West Wing for today’s White House meeting with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to help with vaccine outreach. https://t.co/UKiILat4k5 pic.twitter.com/vViRwjVoXY — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo enters the White House. pic.twitter.com/9fa4Ktp5QR — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) July 14, 2021

I guess it’s clear what camps @khanyabrann46 and I fall into with @Olivia_Rodrigo visit to upper press. pic.twitter.com/sweiUVpy8h — Meghan Hays (@MegHays46) July 14, 2021

Good to see @Olivia_Rodrigo dressed in the high school / middle school clothing of the xennials who work at the WH. https://t.co/h8tbAQcxak — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) July 14, 2021

Singer Olivia Rodrigo walks into the West Wing of the White House to help promote the COVID vaccine with administration officials. pic.twitter.com/U7NzCyrReI — Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo is right. Without young people getting vaccinated, it’s 1 step forward, 3 steps back. https://t.co/XhNlD6zKUh — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) July 14, 2021

think president biden may be onto something, this “olivia rodrigo” character sure is neato — Matt McDonald (@mattjpfmcdonald) July 14, 2021

To be clear… I know of and love @Olivia_Rodrigo … and Cher Horowitz. — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo POWERFULLY meeting with the President to STRONGLY get our beautiful young people vaxxed. WINNING, WINNING, WINNING. #maba #oliviarodrigo #bidenrodrigo 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/He1JJwd7a7 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 14, 2021

After today Dr. Fauci, an 80 year old man, will know who Olivia Rodrigo is. So now no one will have a valid excuse moving forward. — Jackie Padilla (@jackienpadilla) July 14, 2021

#USA 🇺🇸 Not sure who drove, but Olivia Rodrigo just showed up at the #WhiteHouse. The #German–#Irish–#FilipinoAmerican singer behind the hit song #DriversLicense is visiting as part of her effort to promote the taking of #vaccinations against #COVID19 among young people. #FilAm https://t.co/ANzxuMOCY3 — 🚶🏻Curtis S. Chin (@CurtisSChin) July 14, 2021

For those interested Olivia Rodrigo was spotted arriving at the White House. — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo meets with Biden, Fauci to drive up vaccination rates in young people https://t.co/wtflbHw58u pic.twitter.com/gR7eElhks4 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) July 14, 2021

Begging everyone to be less weird about Olivia Rodrigo today — Sonia Rao (@misssoniarao) July 14, 2021

Nearly three years before Olivia Rodrigo entered the White House … Kid Rockhttps://t.co/mSEIfx5OOf — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 14, 2021

I know I’m not young and pretty like Olivia Rodrigo but it’s nice to know in six months any of us could be doing sth extremely exciting. — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House to record videos promoting covid-19 vaccines. She’ll meet with President Biden and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/WzugmvJKEi — Jayne Orenstein (@jayneore) July 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo sighting at the White House. #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/22vfbABUDb — Allie Mannheimer (@AllieMannheimer) July 14, 2021

How bout Olivia Rodrigo beat the shit out of Joe Manchin while she’s in there she can take him — Zach Schiffman (@schlife) July 14, 2021

if you stop by the print pooler desk before noon i will dish out one (1) free olivia rodrigo pop culture fact you can use to impress your colleagues — Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) July 14, 2021

Give me all of the Olivia Rodrigo content! https://t.co/TuEwZAqbCO — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) July 14, 2021

Good 4 me, good for US, thanks for driving over, @Olivia_Rodrigo! https://t.co/3sMpT3yowd — Amanda Finney (@FinneyAmanda46) July 14, 2021

Singer @Olivia_Rodrigo has arrived at the White House to meet with President Biden and Dr. Fauci as part of the latest effort to encourage young people to get the vaccine. They’ll record videos about how getting vaccinated is Good 4 U if you want to “look happy and healthy.” pic.twitter.com/5GMDKvloG8 — Sara Cook (@saraecook) July 14, 2021

(I just mean I work for Bloomberg) — Justina Lee (@justinaknope) July 14, 2021

