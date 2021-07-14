Olivia Rodrigo’s White House Arrival Sets Off a Metric Ton of Buzz: ‘WINNING, WINNING, WINNING’

By Leia IdlibyJul 14th, 2021, 12:28 pm
 
Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Arrives At The White House To Record Videos Promoting Covid Vaccinations

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Cher Horowitz  Olivia Rodrigo has officially arrived at the White House, and reporters have completely lost their cool.

Rodrigo arrived at the White House on Wednesday morning to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci in an effort to increase the vaccination rate among younger demographics.

The pop star, looking “happy and healthy” as she pulled up at the president’s palace, is set to answer questions regarding coronavirus vaccines, in addition to filming videos promoting the injection.

Cue the “vaccines are good 4 u” puns!

Rodrigo and Biden first made the announcement in the comments section of an Instagram thirst trap, presumably in an effort to grab Gen Z’s attention.

Well, looks like Rodrigo and Biden managed to excite members of pretty much every generation, as White House reporters and talking heads could not get over her arrival to the White House — or her incredible outfit:

