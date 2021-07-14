Conservative firebrand Candace Owens went after fellow right-wing pundit Tomi Lahren for defending Caitlyn Jenner from the harassment and insults she received at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Jenner was in Dallas over the weekend to participate in the conservative conference, during which, she was followed by an attendee who filmed himself following her and dead-naming her. The heckler holding the camera also recorded himself questioning why the California gubernatorial candidate was at the conference, calling her a “tranny” and a “sick freak.”

The transphobic insults were noticed by Lahren, who condemned the “despicable” attacks flung at Jenner:

Hearing how some “conservatives” treated @Caitlyn_Jenner at CPAC makes my blood boil. There’s no room for your hate in the America First movement. We believe in freedom and we believe in limited government. The way she chooses to live her personal life harms you in no way! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 12, 2021

The attacks on @Caitlyn_Jenner are despicable. I’ll go to bat for her every single time and if you want to take my “conservative” card for it, take it and shove it. Your mob is no better than the Left’s and in fact, it’s uglier. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 12, 2021

I don’t support @Caitlyn_Jenner BECAUSE she is trans. I agree with most of her policy ideas & know she will fight for CA. She’s also a kind human & more conservative than half the people with “Rs” in Congress. I don’t care how she identifies. She is more than that. Freedom first. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 12, 2021

Lahren’s comments drew attention from the media, and Owens wound up talking about it on her latest podcast. Owens began by calling it “bullying” and “wrong” for anyone to be “heckled for existing.” She went on, however, to blast Lahren’s remark that the hecklers’ “mob is no better than the Left’s.”

“It’s just not,” Owens said. She eventually compared Lahren to “a 13-year-old conservative where you haven’t thought through the philosophies of what makes a conservative.”

She continued:

You don’t need to be a warden of Christianity to know that supporting abortion and supporting transgenderism is problematic. All you have to do is actually read the Bible. I cannot support Caitlyn Jenner for governor because Caitlyn Jenner believes…in the deception that men can be women and women can be men. There is no bigger lie right now going around in society than the belief that men can be women and women can be men.

Owens concluded by saying “I would never want Caitlyn Jenner to be harmed, I just don’t think Caitlyn Jenner should hold political office.”

