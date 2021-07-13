Joe Biden Posts Instagram Thirst Trap to Encourage Vaccinations And Now Olivia Rodrigo is Headed to the White House

Olivia Rodrigo is heading to the White House thanks to an Instagram post of a young President Joe Biden.

The POTUS account took to Instagram on Tuesday to encourage younger demographics to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations — set with a picture of himself as a young man:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

“I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well,” read the caption. “Who’s willing to help?”

Well, the picture grabbed at least one person’s attention — as all good thirst traps should.

“I’m in! see you tomorrow at the white house! [sic],” Rodrigo replied, earning a “You bet!” from the Potus account in return.

Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Epstein confirmed the meeting on Twitter, writing, “A White House official says this is for real and Olivia Rodrigo will be there tomorrow to meet with Biden and [Dr. Anthony] Fauci and record videos for young people about getting vaccinated.”

She can also do get out the vote stuff — Olivia Rodri-go to the polls — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 13, 2021

“She can also do get out the vote stuff — Olivia Rodri-go to the polls,” Epstein quipped.

While this writer would like to think that Rodrigo saw Biden’s photo and instantly decided she just had to help, the two likely made plans to meet prior to the Instagram post, as she commented almost immediately after it went up.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com