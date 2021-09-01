R. Kelly Accuser Says He Kept Gun Nearby While Forcing Her to Perform Oral Sex

One of R. Kelly’s accusers testified on Wednesday that he kept a gun nearby while forcing her to perform oral sex.

According to the testimony, the R&B singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, took the accuser to his Los Angeles studio in January 2018, where there was a firearm sitting on an ottoman.

“I was under his rules and he had a weapon, so I wasn’t going to step out of line,” said the accuser, who goes by Faith.

The witness testified that when she spotted the gun, Kelly demanded that she not look at it, also asking “How many men have you seen naked?”

The alleged incident occurred towards the end of their relationship, which began when Faith was just 19 and Kelly was 50.

Faith also claimed that Kelly “likes a woman that reminds him of a puppy, his daughter or his mom,” adding that the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer would often critique her and train her to please him sexually throughout their 11-month relationship.

Later in her testimony, Faith said that her relationship with Kelly ended after she refused intercourse, which she claimed “pissed him off.”

Once she returned to her home in Texas, Faith tested positive for type-1 herpes, and Kelly allegedly refused to discuss her diagnosis on a later phone call, despite the fact that she had hired a lawyer.

“I knew it was him,” Faith told jurors on Wednesday.

Dr. Kris McGrath, Kelly’s doctor of 25 years, had previously testified that he had been treating the singer since 1994 and suspected he had genital herpes beginning in June 2000.

Kelly has been on trial in a Brooklyn courtroom since August 18 for a racketeering charge based on sexual exploitation of children and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which criminalizes the transportation of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com