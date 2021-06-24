Rose McGowan Slams ‘Rotten’ Media Machine in Support of Britney Spears: She was ‘Being Tortured’

Actress and activist Rose McGowan joined Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night to speak out in defense of Britney Spears — slamming “Hollywood and the media machine” for being “rotten to the core.”

McGowan sat down with Carlson after Spears called for the end of a conservatorship she has been under since 2008, led by her father Jamie Spears.

The pop star appeared virtually in court Wednesday, calling the conservatorship “abusive” and insisting that she just wants her “life back.”

“Imagine you are a 25-year-old young woman or young human who has been forced to perform since as long as she could walk to support her family. Her father put her under a conservatorship at age 25,” McGowan said of the situation. “Many in the media laughed and scorned her when she shaved her head. I lived in Hollywood during that time and I made it my life’s mission to tell all of you out there what so many of you really know deep down. That fame and Hollywood and the media machine are rotten to the core.”

McGowan continued to go after the media’s treatment of Spears and other public figures, telling Carlson that “they do hurt and they do damage.”

The actress explained that while Spears was allegedly not fit enough to care for herself, she was forced to perform two shows a day while doing a five-year residency in Las Vegas.

“What happened today is literally a cultural landmark moment,” McGowan added. “It is a cultural reset. She got to speak for the first time I believe in her life honestly and openly and what has been done to her is horrific.”

The actress went on to note that Spears was put on lithium, adding that while it’s “an incredibly helpful drug for some,” it is still “hard-core.”

“She said she was doped out,” McGowan continued. “She said today she is so angry, it’s insane. And I understand that kind of rage.”

While addressing the court, Spears said that her therapist put her on lithium, which is used to treat bipolar disorder and to stabilize moods, after she initially turned down the Vegas residency. Spears added that she was taken off her previous medication and prescribed a dose of lithium that made her feel “drunk.”

“I know it seems like why should we care about a rich pop princess, right?” McGowan said, adding, “But I think it is deeper than that. I think it goes to what you talk a lot about, which is the rot in the machine and how society also plays a part in a weird form of oppression.”

“I was the first one to go on the record about Harvey Weinstein and that kind of sickness,” she continued. “And the people that are truly putting your entertainment in your head. While we have all been entertained by Britney Spears, she has been being tortured, and I know it seems like one person. But they have done this to women and humans and whistleblowers, and people they don’t like. And like you said, Tucker, the people, the monsters in power that control the puppet, not just her. But, like, the message it sends to every girl or every boy out there, that you are disposable and the elite can own you.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com