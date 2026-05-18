‘Satan Called Your Cell?’ Tucker Carlson Talks to Guest About ‘Demonic Voices’ With 666 Numbers Hounding Him

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Tucker Carlson’s guest on the Monday episode of his show said he routinely received phone calls from “demonic voices” that had 666 phone numbers while he was a member of the Freemasons.

Sean Stone — the son of Hollywood filmmaker Oliver Stone — told Carlson he was hounded by evil calls while he was moving his way up the Mason ranks; he later ditched the organization altogether.

“I would get phone calls from 666 numbers all the time,” Stone said, before imitating the baritone voice he would hear on the other end. “‘We really want your soul,’ just like, demonic voices. ‘I want your soul,’ that kind of nonsense.”

“So Satan called your cell?” Carlson asked.

“I don’t know if it was Satan or the CIA, but someone with a 666 number that sounded satanic called my cell and would be like ‘we want your soul.’ and I would just laugh,” Stone said. “I’d be like, ‘Okay, it’s not mine to give. My soul belongs to God. I can’t help you.'”

Stone said he also received a phone call from Azazel, AKA the “Angel of Death.” He said he received that call two days before his grandmother died.

“The Angel of Death called your cell?” Carlson asked.

Stone said the caller “basically identified” themself as Azazel and that he knew it was the Angel of Death.

“What did the Angel of Death say on the phone?” Carlson continued.

“It wasn’t like I remember specifically an announcement of something, it was just more of like, in that timeframe, it was getting so many calls from these things like wanting my soul. And sometimes it was witches cackling, like ‘Come play with us.'”

Carlson seemed pretty accepting of what Stone was telling him. And that makes sense, considering he said he was “physically mauled” by a demon a few years ago.

Satan and satanism were a hot topic on Carlson’s show on Monday, with the ex-Fox News star and Stone bringing it up about a dozen times.

Carlson at one point hypothesized “the nature of grand success” is often a “deal that is inevitably made with satanic forces in order to get whatever that success is.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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