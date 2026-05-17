Far-Left Podcaster Claims ‘Many’ Liberals Would Vote for Tucker Carlson Over AOC

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Liberal commentator Briahna Joy Gray said she knows “many” fellow liberals who would rather vote for Tucker Carlson to be president than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Gray shared that detail during the latest episode of her Bad Faith podcast on Thursday. She said that realization put her between a rock and a hard place because she would not recommend Democrats vote for either one of them.

“It’s crazy, I know many people on the left who would happily vote for Tucker Carlson before AOC,” Gray said. “I am frustrated by that dynamic because I don’t want Tucker Carlson to be president. I also can’t see myself damaging my own credibility by telling someone to vote for AOC. These options hurt us all.”

Gray expanded on her take, saying Carlson has said a lot of “bad stuff” in the past — and referred to his comments on which immigrants assimilate best in the U.S. — but said he could be “quite appealing” to voters following his recent “rebirth.”

She is likely referring to his public break with President Donald Trump. Carlson has criticized the president for launching the Iran war and said he has “failed” the average American with his political goals.

“You have not done a good job running this country. You don’t even care to try. You’d rather run the world or the empire,” Carlson vented last month. “You don’t want to improve Baltimore. You don’t care about Gary, Indiana. Rural America makes you sick… Normal leaders would ask themselves, ‘Why are people mad? What are they dissatisfied with? How can I help them? They’re clearly in pain.’”

The ex-Fox News star also suggested Trump was the “Antichrist” — a claim he tried to deny during a recent interview with The New York Times, but the reporter read his quote to him.

Carlson has also been highly critical of Israel over the last few years, and in particular over its joint strikes with the U.S. against Iran. He said Israel is “in charge” of America and that Operation Epic Fury is being “waged” strictly on behalf of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gray brought up an X post from former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene where she criticized AOC for refusing to vote for her amendment “to strip funding for Israel.” Gray then said it was fair for voters to “start poking” at AOC’s “priorities.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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