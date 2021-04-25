Rudy Giuliani’s Creepy Borat 2 Cameo, Mike Lindell’s ‘Documentary’ Win Multiple Prizes at 2021 Razzies

Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell won’t hear their names called out at the Academy Awards later tonight (except perhaps as punchlines for the pre-scripted jokes) but they won’t have to go through this awards season empty handed: they both scored multiple awards at the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies.

Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, released his “documentary” film Absolute Proof in February, boldly claiming that it would prove that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump via election fraud.

It did not prove anything remotely like that.

It did, however, catapult Lindell to the top of the Razzies, winning both Worst Picture and Worst Actor for Lindell.

Giuliani gave Lindell a run for his money in the competition for cinematic catastrophes, winning his own pair of awards for his ignominious cameo in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Giuliani was caught on film in a compromising position with Maria Bakalova, the Bulgarian actress who played the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat. Giuliani vociferously denied any wrongdoing, but the video clip of him “tucking in his shirt” generated countless mocking headlines, tweets, and memes.

For his unintentional stardom, Giuliani was named the Razzies’ Worst Supporting Actor — and the Worst Screen Combo went to “Rudy Giuliani and his pants zipper.”

Read the full list of Razzies “Winners” here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]