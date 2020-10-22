WATCH: The Full Rudy Giuliani Scene From Borat Is Pretty Excruciating

News broke this week that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was caught on camera in an extremely compromising position in the new Borat sequel: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The scene finally dropped, and it’s as bad as you might have thought.

According to several early reviews for the film, Giuliani was caught on camera laying on a hotel bed and flirting with 24-year-old Maria Bakalova, an undercover actor playing Borat’s daughter.

That’s pretty much what happened:

Rudy meet Borat pic.twitter.com/LFwT2sssPT — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 23, 2020

Giuliani sits down with Bakalova for an interview, which he believes is legitimate and on the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus. The actor begins by telling the former mayor that she is his biggest fan and eventually invites Giuliani to have a drink “in the bedroom” following their interview. He removes her microphone before sitting down on the hotel bed and asking for her number and her address. The former New York mayor can also be seen touching the actor’s backside before he puts his hands down his pants to remove his microphone. He then lies down on the bed and puts his hands down his pants again, this time in a less appropriate manner. Cohen bursts in as Borat and startles Giuliani, who certainly acts like he has something to hide — interrupting the moment before anything to R-rated happens.

“She 15, she too old for you,” Cohen said. “She my daughter. Please, take me instead.”

“I don’t want you,” a horrified Giuliani shot back before leaving the room.

News of the scene first broke when Giuliani called the police on Sascha Baron Cohen after he reportedly tried to mock interview him wearing a pink bikini.

At the time, it was reported that Giuliani was in a room at The Mark hotel in Manhattan for what he thought was a legitimate interview on the administration’s coronavirus response. It has now become clear that Giuliani was in the room for slightly different reasons.

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani told Page Six in July. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

Watch above.

