‘Oh My God’: Twitter Has … Thoughts On Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Beyond Cringe’ Borat Scene:

By Colby HallOct 21st, 2020, 1:27 pm

News broke on Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani is featured in a most embarrassing in the yet-to-be-released Borat sequel, set for release on Friday. The scene features an actress playing a 15-year-old asking the former New York City mayor to a private hotel room that had previously been wired with hidden cameras, which is the style of filmmaker and Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

Giuliani’s interaction with Baron Cohen initially broke in July of this year when he revealed calling the police, which merited a bit of news coverage but was largely forgotten about amid the coronavirus pandemic and the presidential election.  But as Mediaite contributing editor Sarah Rumpf asked on Twitter:

 

Others on Twitter had thoughts eager to share. To wit.

 

 

