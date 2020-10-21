‘Oh My God’: Twitter Has … Thoughts On Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Beyond Cringe’ Borat Scene:

News broke on Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani is featured in a most embarrassing in the yet-to-be-released Borat sequel, set for release on Friday. The scene features an actress playing a 15-year-old asking the former New York City mayor to a private hotel room that had previously been wired with hidden cameras, which is the style of filmmaker and Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

Giuliani’s interaction with Baron Cohen initially broke in July of this year when he revealed calling the police, which merited a bit of news coverage but was largely forgotten about amid the coronavirus pandemic and the presidential election. But as Mediaite contributing editor Sarah Rumpf asked on Twitter:

Wait, did Rudy think months ago he was about to score with the girl & Cohen interrupted for a fake interview? Rudy publicized it, missing her being presented as underage? This is literally how lots of creeps found themselves hearing "Hi, I'm Chris Hansen with Dateline NBC" https://t.co/Yu2PRpGIHi — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) October 21, 2020

Others on Twitter had thoughts eager to share. To wit.

I’ve seen the Giuliani moment in Borat 2. It’s even wilder than it sounds. Beyond cringe. — Maureen Dowd (@maureendowd) October 21, 2020

oh my lord https://t.co/91Md3yBugp — Philip Bump (@pbump) October 21, 2020

Did Borat just save American democracy?https://t.co/HlCZC3irSx — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 21, 2020

What? ⁦@RudyGiuliani⁩ caught holding nothing more in his hand than his…reputation? Doesn’t that happen every day? Rudy Giuliani faces questions after compromising scene in new Borat film, from ⁦@guardian⁩ https://t.co/TXgNoWJ7tm — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 21, 2020

every day this year i wake up and the news is somehow worse and weirder than the day before i keep thinking there’s no way it can get more weird but then boom rudy giuliani jerks off in the new borat movie, good morning everyone i guess ? https://t.co/DOZjwbxtm8 — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) October 21, 2020

Rudy Giuliani's reaction to getting caught out by Borat pic.twitter.com/WsvrQ8f5LN — Joe Hullait (@joehullait) October 21, 2020

“Rudy, Trump will be disappoint! You are leaving hotel without golden shower!” Borat yells. https://t.co/CKvAQCrJBU — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 21, 2020

Rudy Giuliani getting pwned by Borat is one of the most 2020 things to happen in 2020. https://t.co/XJgADK6WhG — Lisette Voytko (@lisettevoytko) October 21, 2020

