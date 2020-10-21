President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and campaign fixer, Rudy Giuliani, is now claiming that the eyebrow-raising scene from the new Borat movie where he gets very comfortable with a young actress in a hotel suite is retaliation for his role in leaking alleged emails of Hunter Biden.

The scene in the movie was filmed back in July, months before Giuliani leaked the contents of Biden’s purported laptop to New York Post last week.

According to The Daily Beast, Giuliani calls the Borat controversy a “hit job” and implied it was part of a damage control conspiracy between the Bidens and Hollywood — and not an effort to drum up publicity for a movie that is, in fact, due to be released in two days.

“Now let me tell you why I know this is a hit job that happens because, it’s not an accident that it happens that I turn in all this evidence on their prince and darling Joe Biden ,” Giuliani said to The Daily Beast. “I have the courage to say that I’m the target.”

Giuliani also addressed the fact that, in the scene in question, he is filmed putting his hand down his pants after the actress removes his microphone pack and he asks for her phone number and pats her lower back/buttocks. The movie’s eponymous lead character, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, bursts into the room moments later.

“The Borat video is a complete fabrication,” he said in a post on Twitter. “I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the record equipment.”

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

Giuliani noted in a subsequent tweet that he reported the incident to the police right after it occurred.

“I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen,” Giuliani said at the time of the prank, which was more than three months before he leaked purported emails from Biden. “I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

