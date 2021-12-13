Ryan Reynolds Reveals How He and Peloton Made ‘Pure Magic’ Mr. Big Ad in Just 48 Hours

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about making the instantly-viral Peloton ad featuring Sex and the City star Chris Noth, calling the spot “pure magic.”

Warning: this post contains spoilers from the first episode of ‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That … ‘

Reynolds teamed up with Peloton just days after fan-favorite character Mr. Big was killed off of the Sex and the City reboot in an incident involving one of the company’s exercise bikes.

While Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, insisted that the shocking death was not a result of the exercise bike but of his “extravagant lifestyle,” fans could not help but tie the company to the loss.

In another attempt to help the brand, Peloton global marketing chief Dara Treseder reached out to Reynolds looking for help creating an ad to respond to the scene.

“A lot of credit here goes to Dara,” Reynolds told AdWeek. “We’ve been talking to her for the past few weeks generally and when the episode hit, she reached out immediately. Luckily, we have some experience doing this so the rest—over the last 48 hours—is history.”

Reynolds also praised Noth for “diving into this blind and making pure magic” following the And Just Like That … upset.

In the ad, Noth sits by a fireplace with a woman who tells him he looks great, prompting him to say, “I feel great.”

“Should we take another ride,” he added, referring to the exercise bike. “Life’s too short not to.”

Reynolds is then featured in a voiceover saying, “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation — reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse levels, and reduces blood fat levels. He’s alive.”

The collaboration may come as a surprise to those who remember that Reynolds’ company Maximum Effort had a breakout moment last year after they released an Aviation Gin ad poking fun at Peloton’s 2019 holiday spot.

Reynolds addressed both commercials on Monday, calling his company “pretty forward-looking.”

“We really just exist have fun, to play with brand IP and culture, and don’t spend too much time planning or second-guessing,” he added.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com