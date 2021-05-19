Salma Hayek Reveals She Almost Died While Secretly Battling Covid-19

Salma Hayek opened up about her nearly fatal battle with Covid-19, telling Variety that her doctor “begged” her to go to the hospital.

Hayek said she was diagnosed towards the beginning of the pandemic, and had to isolate herself in a room of her London home for seven weeks.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” Hayek revealed. “I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.’”

The Variety cover star shares the London house with her husband, Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina.

Hayek, who was put on oxygen, said she still hasn’t regained the energy she had prior to contracting the virus, but has still returned to work.

The Frida star began working again in April to shoot Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, in which she portrays Giuseppina, a psychic convicted of helping Patrizia Reggiani plan the killing of her ex-husband and heir to the Gucci fashion empire, Maurizio Gucci.

“It was not a lot of time,” Hayek said of working on House of Gucci. “It was easy. It was the perfect job to just get back into it. I had started doing Zooms at one point, but I could only do so many because I would get so tired.”

Hayek is also set to star in Marvel’s upcoming Eternals, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, and in Patrick Hughes’ Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]