Saturday Night Live Cold Open: Joe Biden Blames Omicron Spread Entirely on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man fans, tonight’s Saturday Night Live cold open is for you.

The show started by parodying a press conference held by President Joe Biden, during which he blames the skyrocketing Omicron cases entirely on people seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“America, I’m here to tell you there is one simple thing you can do to make this whole virus go away,” James Austin Johnson‘s Biden told reporters. “Stop seeing Spider-Man. Just stop seeing Spider-Man. Think about it. When did Spider-Man come out? December 17th. When did every single person get Omicron? The week after December 17th.”

One reporter asked: “I’m sorry, did you really just blame spread the entire spread of omicron on people seeing Spider-Man?”

“I did, yes,” Biden replied. “Next question?”

“Do you think all of Covid will end if people stop going to the movies?” asked a second reporter.

“I didn’t say don’t go to the movies, I said stop seeing Spider-Man,” Biden responded.

Asked if he had seen the movie yet, he replied, “I couldn’t get tickets, and I’m on the Stubs A-List.”

“Jill and I tried to go last night and they only had one seat left in the front row. What was I supposed to do? Make Jill go see Encanto alone while I sit two inches from the screen like this?” he said, demonstrating a backward lean.

He went on to blame both inflation and Democrats not being able to pass the voting rights bill on Spider-Man as well.

“It’s true Spider-Man has his villains. I have Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema,” Biden said of the voting rights bill. “The only difference is if one of Spider-Man’s villains saw Kyrsten Sinema, they’d be like, ‘Hey, honey, that outfit is a little much.'”

“What about the Russian troops that are now surrounding the Ukrainian border pushing us to the brink of World War III?” asked a reporter.

“I mean, if that doesn’t sound like a job for spider-man, I don’t know what does,” Biden replied.

Biden then theorized that there were other versions of him in the multiverse (a concept that serves a key role in the plot line of the new Spider-Man).

“As far as I can tell there are at least three Joe Bidens,” he said. “One of them is me. One of them is a Joe Biden that lost to Trump. That Biden hosts a show on CNBC called “T-birds, Tacos and Trains.” And then there’s a third Joe Biden who is the greatest president in history. My approval ratings are sky high, I’m actually supported by my own party, and I understand the show ‘Euphoria.'”

Tonight’s episode is the first new episode following a winter hiatus that was preceded by the show having to cancel their Christmas episode due to an internal Covid break.

Watch above, via SNL

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com