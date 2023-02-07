Scheduling Conflicts Could See Kevin Costner Replaced by Matthew McConaughey in Hit Show ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner could be leaving the hit show after scheduling conflicts have caused severe delays in filming the highly anticipated fifth season.

According to Deadline on Monday, Paramount and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan are rumored to be moving toward ending the show in its current format.

Although the Yellowstone franchise has two prequel installments that are currently running, 1883 and 1923, they could be moving toward springing up another extension starring Matthew McConaughey that would become the main focus.

This seems to stem from continued scheduling conflicts with Costner that have limited the production of Yellowstone’s fifth season. According to Deadline, the first part of the season was filmed over the course of 50 days. Now, Costner is requesting that the second part of the season be filmed over the course of one week. Paramount Network has allegedly denied Costner’s request.

This has reportedly weakened morale of other members of the cast and crew, and has inspired Sheridan to pursue other ideas within the Yellowstone universe. McConaughey is currently in negotiations with the network for new the upcoming project.

Despite these latest developments, Paramount has said they have no official news to share regarding the swirling rumors.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner,” a spokesperson told Deadline.

