Sean Penn Torches Donald Trump’s Covid-19 Response at Cannes: ‘Openly Neglected by an Obscene Administration’

Sean Penn went after Donald Trump at a Cannes Film Festival press conference — trashing his “maddening” Covid-19 response.

Penn made the comments while answering questions on his new film Flag Day, which received a four-minute standing ovation at the festival.

“I don’t think that I can illuminate anything that shouldn’t be plain to the eye,” Penn said on Sunday. “We were — not only as a country but as a world — let down and ultimately neglected, misinformed, had truth and reason assaulted under what was, in all terms, an obscene administration, humanly and politically.”

“When my team and I would come home from test and vaccination sites at night, particularly during the testing period during the Trump administration — it really felt like there was someone with a machine gun gunning down communities that were the most vulnerable from a turret at the White House,” Penn continued.

The actor did give some kudos, however, just not to the former president.

“In the transition to the task force that President [Joe] Biden put together, it was really that feeling like a sun was rising,” he said. “There was no effort of integrity coming from the federal government until the Trump administration was dismissed.”

