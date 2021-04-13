Selena Gomez has been tapped to host Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World in an effort to inspire people around the globe to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R. will headline the concert, which will be pre-taped at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The show will then air and stream May 8 across multiple TV networks and platforms, including ABC, CBS, Fox, YouTube, and iHeartMedia radio stations.

“I’m honored to be hosting Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” Gomez said in a statement. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans added that the aim of the concert is to “build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible.”

The event also seeks to increase donations of vaccine doses to low-income nations, calling on philanthropists and corporations to donate “dollars-for-doses” in order to vaccinate millions of health workers globally.

Additionally, the concert will call on world leaders and governments to pledge $22.1 billion in order “to get two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests, and treatments to the world’s poorest countries by the end of 2021.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement, “Music and the arts have long brought us together to celebrate moments of hope and happiness. This concert is no exception to that.”

This isn’t the first time Gomez has used her star power to advocate for the coronavirus vaccine. Back in December, the pop star slammed Facebook for spreading misinformation about vaccines on its platform.

