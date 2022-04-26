Red Rocket star Simon Rex recalled a hilariously classic Larry David story that could be straight out of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Rex joined Sam Morril and Mark Normand on Monday’s episode of the We Might Be Drunk podcast, during which the three sipped on margaritas as the actor recalled some career highlights.

One story involved none other than Larry David, who Rex spotted while at a driving range in Los Angeles.

“I see him at this golf course in LA,” Rex said, explaining that one can buy a bucket of balls for $11. “I guess he was at the driving range. It’s like a local spot you can go for 30 minutes to hit some balls.”

Rex shared that he was standing behind David to get an $11 bucket of balls, when the renowned curmudgeon took issue with the price.

“I hear him say to her, this was straight out of the show, he goes, ‘Why do you charge $11 for the basket of balls?'” Rex said.

David’s question prompted the woman to explain that this has been the price of their golf balls for a long time.

“He goes, ‘Yeah but then I give you a 20, I gotta get a five and four ones. Why not just make it 10?’ And he is arguing with the lady about the fact that it’s 11 and not 10 — he’s a millionaire!” Rex added.

“And I’m like, why is nobody seeing this but me? This is right out of the show, he’s bitching about a dollar to the lady and nobody knows who he is! It was the best!”

