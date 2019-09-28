SNL Cold Open Features Return of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump Fretting Impeachment Inquiry

The season premiere of Saturday Night Live’s 45th season began with a cold open that again took on the president, bringing back Alec Baldwin to play President Donald Trump.

The skit featured Trump calling many of his associates like Rudy Giuliani, Kanye West, Kim Jong Un (played by the debuting Bowen Yang), Donald Trump Jr. & Eric Trump to find who to place the blame on for his impeachment inquiry, with Trump deciding he would try to place the blame on Mike Pence.

The skit also featured Cecily Strong reprising her role as Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, who suggested Trump call the fictional character Ray Donovan–only to reach actor Liev Schreiber making a cameo.

The appearance was surprising as Baldwin has said he doesn’t want to play Trump anymore.

The previous season kicked off with a memorable appearance by Matt Damon playing Justice Brett Kavanaugh as an enraged frat boy-type to parody his contentious confirmation hearings.

The episode was hosted by Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish was the musical guest. The episode was aired live coast-to-coast, airing 11:30PM ET and at 8:30PM PT.

SNL saw controversy before the 45th season even began, hiring and then firing comic Shane Gillis over his past use of a racial slur.

