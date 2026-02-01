Billie Eilish Lashes Out at Trump Crackdown in Emotional Grammy Speech

Pop superstar Billie Eilish spoke out against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in an emotional Grammy acceptance speech urging people to “keep protesting.”

The music stars came out to shine on Sunday night at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, during which outrage over the deportation operations across the country spilled over.

At the pre-show, artists like Kehlani lashed out at President Donald Trump and his policy. Gloria Estefan also spoke out against the crackdown. Host Trevor Noah opened the show with a big butt-related dig at Trump and Nikki Minaj.

Olivia Dean accepted her award with a short speech that acknowledged her immigrant grandparents — to an eruption of cheers from the crowd — and celebrated their “bravery.”

Bad Bunny earned cheers for his anti-ICE acceptance speech.

And Eilish, in a clearly emotional moment, began her remarks by saying “No one is illegal on stolen land”:

CAROLE KING: Presented by the 15,000 voting members of the Recording Academy, the Grammy goes to Wildflower by Billie Eilish. CROWD: (CHEERS AND APPLAUSE) BILLIE EILISH: Thank you so much. I can’t believe this. Everyone else in this category are so amazing. I love you so, much I feel so honored every time I get to be in this room. And as grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything, but–. No one is illegal on stolen land. CROWD: (CHEERS AND APPLAUSE). BILLIE EILISH: And. Yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now. And I just, I feel really hopeful in this room and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. And our voices really do matter and the people matter. And I that’s it, sorry. CROWD: (CHEERS AND APPLAUSE). BILLIE EILISH: Thank you so much, I can’t believe this.

Watch above via CBS.

