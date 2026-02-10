Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson responded to critics concerned over her recent Grammy Awards attendance, including one lawmaker who wants an investigation into the judge’s impartiality.

Justice Jackson joined The View on Tuesday where co-host Joy Behar asked her about Republicans upset over her attending the Grammy Awards. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for an investigation into the judge based on the anti-ICE rhetoric at the ceremony.

“Americans deserve a Supreme Court that is impartial and above political influence,” the senator wrote on X. “When a Justice participates in such a highly politicized event, it raises ethical questions. We need an investigation into Justice Jackson’s ability to remain impartial.”

Americans deserve a Supreme Court that is impartial and above political influence. When a Justice participates in such a highly politicized event, it raises ethical questions. We need an investigation into Justice Jackson’s ability to remain impartial.https://t.co/nzid4Fnl35 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) February 6, 2026

Blackburn wrote a letter to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts requesting the probe.

“While it is by no means unheard of or unusual for a Supreme Court justice to attend a public function, very rarely — if ever — have justices of our nation’s highest Court been present at an event at which attendees have amplified such far-left rhetoric,” the senator wrote in her letter.

Jackson attended the Grammy Awards because she was nominated for her memoir Lovely One in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording.

The protests at the Grammy Awards against the current administration included musician Billie Eilish declaring, “F**k ICE” and calling the United States “stolen land.”

Brown responded to Blaskburn and others by explaining she was not attending the Grammy Awards for any political reasons and she’s simply doing what Justices have long done while in recess.

She said:

I mean, when you are in public life, criticism, you know, is part of the job. I’m sure all of you have faced it. Another part of the job, actually my job, is public outreach and education. When the Justices are on recess, which is what we are doing right now, we really have an opportunity to go out into the community in various different ways. I was actually in LA because of a moot court that I was doing around the same time and it just so happened that I got nominated for this Grammy and I was already going to be there and I thought, this is a great opportunity to highlight my work in this way and to see what’s happening at the Grammys.

Whoopi Goldberg took things a step further by slamming Blackburn as a snowflake, something Jackson chose not to join in on.

“Let’s not forget the fact that you were nominated,” she said, “and had no way of knowing what any one speech was going to be. I would say Ms. Blackburn is ‘snowflakian.'”

Watch above via ABC.

